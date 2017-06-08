9 Takeaways From Colts Offseason Program

INDIANAPOLIS – Summer vacation has started for the Indianapolis Colts.
Organized work for the Colts will not start back up again until July 29, when the team reports for their 2017 Training Camp.
With the nine-week program finished, here are nine takeaways from what was learned over the past two months:
Andrew Luckis approaching the throwing part of his rehab. When will Luck begin throwing? No date has been given, but that part of his rehab is next up on the schedule. Jim Irsay has said the right shoulder labrum surgery for Luck was “simple” and not “complicated.” With Luck out during the offseason program, Scott Tolzienquarterbacked the first-team offense.
- Has a starting offensive line been found? Jim Irsay says the offensive line is “fixed.” If that is indeed the case, a starting lineup of LT-
Anthony Castonzo, LG- Jack Mewhort, C- Ryan Kelly, RG- Joe Haegand RT-Le’Raven Clark is the expected combination. Etching that group in stone will not happen until the full pads come on in August. Clayton Geathersis the injury to watch on defense. March neck surgery for Geathers has the availability of a much-needed defender in question. There’s a major trickle-down effect if the Colts will have Geathers for the start of 2017. Malik Hookershould be back for Training Camp. After that, the Colts have veteran Darius Butlerat safety, whereas second-year safety T.J. Greenhas major ground to make up after working with the second-team defense during minicamp.
- Chuck Pagano is a fan of the new-look defensive line, front seven. The Colts could have five or six new starters in the front seven this year and Pagano is just fine with that possibility. Where exactly the Colts put DT-
Johnathan Hankinswill be something to watch in camp, with the Colts getting DE- Kendall Langfordback to work. The coaching staff feels the body types of the current front seven personnel finally looks like a 3-4 defense.
- Wide Receiver depth prevalent for the Colts. Like defensive line, Pagano is a fan of what the Colts have at receiver.
T.Y. Hiltonand Donte Moncriefare atop the depth chart. After those two, reps are there for Phillip Dorsett, Kamar Aikenand even Chester Rogers. It goes without saying how important of a year this is for Dorsett, who missed the team’s minicamp due to a hamstring injury.
- Newcomer
Jon Bosticis a definite name to watch at inside linebacker. A name has caught the eyes of Chuck Pagano and Ted Monachino at the crowded inside linebacker position. Jon Bostic has returned to health after a foot injury kept him off the field for all of 2016. The inside linebacker spots will be decided in August, with Bostic a possible favorite after what he showed this spring. Quincy Wilsonhas work to do before becoming a starter. The No. 2 corner this offseason was Rashaan Melvin. After the draft, Wilson was thought to be the guy opposite Vontae Davisthis year. Wilson leaves the offseason program on a strong note for defensive coordinator Ted Monachino. But he will have to pass Melvin in order to crack the starting lineup.
- Who are the camp injuries to watch? Guys we did not see during the offseason program: Andrew Luck, Malik Hooker, Clayton Geathers and
Hassan Ridgeway. Guys that missed some time this spring: Jack Mewhort, Phillip Dorsett, Denzelle Good, Brian Schwenkeand Akeem Ayers. Report day for Training Camp will be big to see if the Colts expect Luck, Geathers and/or Hooker will be ready right away.
- The Colts will explore tackling this Training Camp. Summer vacation is here for the Colts. But Chuck Pagano still will decide on if the Colts will implement any live tackling periods during camp. Weighing injuries vs. game ready tackling is a dilemma every coach faces. The Colts have shied away from full contact before in camp. Will that change in 2017, after the Colts struggled with tackling early last season?
The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.