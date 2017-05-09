News

Link
Print
RSS

2018 Colts Cheer Swimsuit Calendar Photoshoot Recap

Posted 1 hour ago

By Colts.com

Get a behind-the-scenes recap of the Colts Cheerleaders' time in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic!



For more photos/videos of the fun, check out #CCinDR on both Twitter and Instagram!

Hot Articles on Colts.com

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

  • Wrapped: Cheerleaders Group Two In Punta Cana

    Wrapped: Cheerleaders Group Two In Punta Cana

    (2:33)

    Take a fun look back at the second group of Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders to travel to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to shoot their 2017-18 Swimsuit Calendar.

  • Colts Cheer Final Day In Punta Cana

    Colts Cheer Final Day In Punta Cana

    (:53)

    The Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders wrapped-up their 2017-2018 calendar shoot in Punta Cana by visiting Scape Park on Sunday afternoon where they viewed gorgeous the Dominican terrain and managed to get up close and personal with a few of the natives.

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »