2017 Colts Minicamp Preview

INDIANAPOLIS – The only mandatory part of the 2017 offseason program has arrived for the Indianapolis Colts.



On-the-field things won’t differ too much for the Colts this week, compared to what they were doing for the past three weeks during their 10 OTAs.



Team drills will still be allowed, but full pads will not be worn. Days will be longer for the players. Unlike the six-hour timeframe for OTAs, minicamp days can run up to 10 hours.



The Colts are scheduled to practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week before the end of their 2017 offseason program.



Here are five questions to watch for at this week's mandatory minicamp:







Following the conclusion of the offseason program on Thursday, the Colts will break for the summer.



Training Camp is expected to begin on Saturday, July 29. The Colts will have two open practices to the public this year. Details on those are here.











