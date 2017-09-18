News

‘Back-Up Of The Game’ Is Wide Receiver/Returner Quan Bray

Posted 16 minutes ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: Quan Bray was solid as a returner and as a receiver in the Indianapolis Colts’ first win of the season Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He’s our “Back-Up of the Game,” presented by Venyu.

INDIANAPOLIS — The second “Back-Up of the Game,” presented by Venyu, of the 2017 regular season is Indianapolis Colts wide receiver/returner Quan Bray.


In Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns — the first of the 2017 season for the Colts — Bray made an impact in several ways: as a receiver, as a blocker and as a returner.

He had just one catch on the day, but it was a 22-yard reception on 3rd and 7 late in third quarter.

Then, as a returner, Bray fielded three punts for 16 yards, but on a couple punts in particular he made something out of nothing, squeezing out of the Browns’ coverage in the first quarter for an eight-yard return to the Indianapolis 26-yard line, and then turning in a 13-yard return in the second quarter, getting the ball to the Colts’ 40. Indy would score on a four-yard Frank Gore touchdown run four plays later to extend its lead to 28-7.

But perhaps Bray’s biggest play of the day came when the ball wasn’t in his hands.

With 5:27 remaining in the second quarter, the Colts faced a 3rd and 6 from their own 39. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett dropped back and found wide receiver T.Y. Hilton open down the right sideline around the 50-yard line.

Bray, who had helped clear the way for Hilton to begin with, then made a huge block on Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, allowing Hilton to cut up the field to his left and break free for a 61-yard touchdown play.

