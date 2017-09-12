News

‘Back-Up Of The Game’ Is Defensive Tackle Hassan Ridgeway

Posted 1 hour ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: Hassan Ridgeway earned his first sack of the season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He’s our “Back-Up of the Game,” presented by Venyu.

INDIANAPOLIS — The first “Back-Up of the Game,” presented by Venyu, of the 2017 regular season is Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.

In Sunday’s 2017 regular season home opener against the Arizona Cardinals, Ridgeway broke through the Cardinals’ offensive line to earn his first sack of the season. He finished the game with one tackle (one for a loss) with the aforementioned sack and a quarterback hit.

Facing 1st and 10 from the Arizona 28-yard line, quarterback Carson Palmer, trailing 13-3 with just less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, went under center with two receivers to his left, one to his right, and a single back lined up behind him.

On the snap, Palmer dropped back and felt some pressure from his right side, where outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard was bullying his way to the quarterback. That caused right guard Evan Boehm to slide over from blocking Ridgeway and help with Sheard.

The rest was all Ridgeway, who got to Palmer untouched and brought him down at the 22-yard line for a loss of six yards. It was the fourth and final sack on the afternoon for the Colts, who would fall in overtime to the Cardinals, 16-13.

For Ridgeway, Sunday’s play was career sack No. 2.5 for the second-year Texas product.

