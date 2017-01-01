The Colts are headed to a ballpark near you this Summer!

The Colts are going up to bat with the Fort Wayne Tin Caps, Indianapolis Indians and Louisville Bats this summer. Join the fun at each "Colts at Bat" event featuring player autographs, cheerleader performances, Colts Mascot Blue and more! Attendees are required to purchase a ticket to the baseball game in order to participate in the “Colts at Bat” activities.

Colts at Bat with the Fort Wayne TinCaps

Thursday, May 18 |



Featured Players: T.Y. Hilton & Darius Butler

Player Autographs: 5:30-6:45PM

Cheerleader Autographs: 7:30PM - End of 5th inning



Sunday, May 21 |



Featured Players: Jabaal Sheard & Malik Hooker

Player Autographs: Noon-1:20PM

Cheerleader Autographs: 2:00PM - End of 5th inning



Friday, June 2 |



Featured Players: Phillip Dorsett & T.J. Green

Player Autographs: 5:45-6:45PM

Cheerleader Autographs: 7:30PM - End of 5th inning



Don't miss out on the fun! See the elements listed below for more details:

Autographs and Photos with Colts Players, Cheerleaders, and Mascot Blue

Register to win Colts Tickets

Free Colts giveaways

Play 60 Zone

Experience Colts In Motion, the team's traveling museum

Learn more about becoming a Colts Season Ticket Member!