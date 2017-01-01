Loading...
The Colts are headed to a ballpark near you this Summer!
The Colts are going up to bat with the Fort Wayne Tin Caps, Indianapolis Indians and Louisville Bats this summer. Join the fun at each "Colts at Bat" event featuring player autographs, cheerleader performances, Colts Mascot Blue and more! Attendees are required to purchase a ticket to the baseball game in order to participate in the “Colts at Bat” activities.
|
Colts at Bat with the Fort Wayne TinCaps
Thursday, May 18 | Parkview Field
Featured Players: T.Y. Hilton & Darius Butler
Player Autographs: 5:30-6:45PM
Cheerleader Autographs: 7:30PM - End of 5th inning
|
Colts at Bat with the Indianapolis Indians
Sunday, May 21 | Victory Field
Featured Players: Jabaal Sheard & Malik Hooker
Player Autographs: Noon-1:20PM
Cheerleader Autographs: 2:00PM - End of 5th inning
|
Colts at Bat with the Louisville Bats
Friday, June 2 | Louisville Slugger Field
Featured Players: Phillip Dorsett & T.J. Green
Player Autographs: 5:45-6:45PM
Cheerleader Autographs: 7:30PM - End of 5th inning
Don't miss out on the fun! See the elements listed below for more details: