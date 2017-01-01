Colts at Bat

The Colts are headed to a ballpark near you this Summer!

The Colts are going up to bat with the Fort Wayne Tin Caps, Indianapolis Indians and Louisville Bats this summer. Join the fun at each "Colts at Bat" event featuring player autographs, cheerleader performances, Colts Mascot Blue and more! Attendees are required to purchase a ticket to the baseball game in order to participate in the “Colts at Bat” activities.

    

Colts at Bat with the Fort Wayne TinCaps
Thursday, May 18 | Parkview Field

Featured Players: T.Y. Hilton & Darius Butler
Player Autographs: 5:30-6:45PM
Cheerleader Autographs: 7:30PM - End of 5th inning

Colts at Bat with the Indianapolis Indians
Sunday, May 21 | Victory Field

Featured Players: Jabaal Sheard & Malik Hooker
Player Autographs: Noon-1:20PM
Cheerleader Autographs: 2:00PM - End of 5th inning

Colts at Bat with the Louisville Bats
Friday, June 2 | Louisville Slugger Field

Featured Players: Phillip Dorsett & T.J. Green
Player Autographs: 5:45-6:45PM
Cheerleader Autographs: 7:30PM - End of 5th inning
Player Appearances subject to change

Don't miss out on the fun! See the elements listed below for more details:

  • Autographs and Photos with Colts Players, Cheerleaders, and Mascot Blue
  • Register to win Colts Tickets
  • Free Colts giveaways
  • Play 60 Zone
  • Experience Colts In Motion, the team's traveling museum
  • Learn more about becoming a Colts Season Ticket Member!

